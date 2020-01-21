HUNT, Ruth Willocks

(nee Chapman):

Of Wanaka, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bill, loved mother and mother-in-law of Anna and Mike; Robbie and Phil; and Phill and Lizzie. Dearly loved Granny of Lou and Ben; Nicholas; Kate and Chris; Hillary and Fiona. Loved Great-grandmother of Oscar and Freddy. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held in the garden at Fork Farm, 100 Maungawera Valley Road, Wanaka, on Friday, January 24, at 3.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carers of Elmslie are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to 100 Maungawera Valley Road, RD 2, Wanaka 9382.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago &

Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



