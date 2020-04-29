HOPKINS,
Ruth Elizabeth Scott:
At Kenepuru Hospital on April 25, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Roger for 65 years. Youngest daughter of William and Mary McDonald and loved sister of Enid, Robert and Alan. Loving and respected aunt of their children and grandchildren. Special thanks to staff at Ward 5, Kenepuru. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. Any messages may be sent to 'The Hopkins Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington 6143. A private service will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, Kelburn, to be followed by a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Ruth's life.
Published in The Press on Apr. 29, 2020