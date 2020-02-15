HINTZ, Ruth Elizabeth:
On February 12, 2020, passed away peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Reg for 65 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Geoffrey Wells, Stuart and Julie, Richie and Lisa, Gregory (deceased), Andrew (deceased), and Tracy. A loved grandmother and great-grandmother of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff of Elmswood Hospital for their care of Ruth. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ruth Hintz, c/- PO Box 36097, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. In accordance with Ruth's wishes, a private cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020