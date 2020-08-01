FRASER, Ruth Anne:

30.09.1932 - 29.07.2020

Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital under the watchful care of her eldest son, Martin, and her husband Malcolm. We are grateful to you both. She was loved and will be missed by us all - Malcolm, Martin and Orlie, Toby (late), Debbie and Derm, Andrew and Annette, Simon, Hamish and Teresa, Lucy and Jonny, Abby and Christian, Daniel and Kim, Luke and Chelsea, Matt, David, Cass and Nate, Charlotte, Hayley and Ryton, little Malcolm, Felix, Liam, Ella, Max, and extended family and friends. Our thanks go to the doctors and medical staff at Christchurch Hospital. There will be a private cremation, and a family celebration and remembrance occasion will be held on September 6. Please send any messages to 248 Tosswill Road, RD 4, Christchurch 7674.



