Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On October 1, 2019, peacefully at Lister Home Waimate, with her family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jim, of The Terrace. Dearly loved mum of Alistair and Paula, Robert, Janine and Fletch, and Kathryn and Locky. Loved friend of Mark Caldwell, Graeme McGaughey and Charmaine Proudman. Treasured nan of Kerrin and Hamish McGaughey, Georgina and Madison, Gabrielle, Brittany and James Caldwell, and great-nan of Kaleb, Max, and Quintin and newly arrived Noah.

"A heart of gold stopped beating ~ working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best."

A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lister Home for their loving care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bell Family C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







BELL, Ruth Audrey Elliot:On October 1, 2019, peacefully at Lister Home Waimate, with her family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Jim, of The Terrace. Dearly loved mum of Alistair and Paula, Robert, Janine and Fletch, and Kathryn and Locky. Loved friend of Mark Caldwell, Graeme McGaughey and Charmaine Proudman. Treasured nan of Kerrin and Hamish McGaughey, Georgina and Madison, Gabrielle, Brittany and James Caldwell, and great-nan of Kaleb, Max, and Quintin and newly arrived Noah."A heart of gold stopped beating ~ working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best."A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lister Home for their loving care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers donations to Lister Home would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bell Family C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942. Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers