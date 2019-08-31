TOON, Russell John:
On Wednesday 28 August 2019, aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Martin and Alison, Melinda and David, and Andrew and Susan, loved grandfather of Richard, Kimberley, Samantha, Oliver, Jonathan, Stella, and Emily, loved great-grandfather of Beau, Marshall, and India. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Russell Toon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Russell will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday 2 September, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019