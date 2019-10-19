TEMPLETON, Russell Irvan:
2.5.1943 to 30.8.2019
Died peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital. Dearly loved and missed by his sons Mark, Simon and Nicholas, daughters-in-law Jo, Becks and Katrina and his grandchildren Charlie, Emily, Sam, Ella and Mac. According to Russell's wishes, a private cremation has been held, but all who would like to say goodbye are welcome to attend a service at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery, Sunday October 27, at 1pm. This will be followed by a few drinks in celebration of Russell at the Rangiora RSA at 2pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019