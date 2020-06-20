MORRIS, Russell Graham:
On June 19, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at the Oaks, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne, loved and cherished father of Marianne, and Stephen, Jennifer, Kevin, Helen, Terry and Robert sj. Dearly cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. The family thanks Dr Stoop and the staff of the acorn wing at the Oaks for their care and support. Details of the funeral arrangements will be posted in The Press at a later date.
Requiescant in Pace
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020