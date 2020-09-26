McCARTHY,
Russell Graham Joseph:
Passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 24, 2020, aged 77 years. Respected brother to all of his siblings, loved father to Julie, Mark, Steven, Emma, Karen, Michael, Mary and Caitlin, well loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 2.00pm. Donations in memory of Russell can be made to the Cancer Society online at cancernz.org.nz
Published in The Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2020