MANSON,
Russell John (Russ) (JO):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rose Court Rest Home, aged 79. A dearly loved husband and friend of Marie, much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce and Raewyn, Andrew and Sharleen, Vanessa and Brian. Treasured grandad and great-grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Thanks to the staff at Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital and Rose Court Rest Home for their care shown towards Russ and his family. Messages c/- the Manson family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Russ's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Monday, October 14 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019