LAWSON, Russell David:
Died peacefully on September 27, 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Pat, loving and supportive father and father-in-law of Claire and Ian Paki, and Gary and Julie Lawson, fun and loving grandad of Mac, and Cam Paki, and Harper, Rory, Scout, and Olivia Lawson, loved and respected brother of Valerie, Peter, John, and Jill and their families. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their care of Russell. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Russell Lawson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online directly at nursemaude.org.nz/product/nurse-maude-donation/. The Service to celebrate the life of Russell, will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, October 3, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019