KNAPP, Russell Harvey:
Passed away peacefully in Nelson on May 31, 2020, aged 96 years. Loved husband of the late Noeline. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Adrienne and Brad; Shelley; Richard and Katie. Loved Grandad to Kieran; Tim, Ryan and Jess, and great-grandfather to Lockie, Aurara and Lilly. A loved friend of Betty Batchelor. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and can be made at givealittle.co.nz/donate/org/helirescue. Messages c/- 179a The Ridgeway, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A private cremation has been held. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at Beachside Conference Centre, 70 Beach Road, Tahunanui, Nelson, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020