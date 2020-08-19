Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Our wonderful, determined Rusty passed peacefully on August 5, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children and listening to his cherished grandchildren. Forever the loving husband of Shirley, dad of Jody and Jolene, much admired poppa and brother, son of Tui and Albie, and friend to many more. A celebration will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Friday, August 21, at 1.30pm. Donations to the Heart Foundation can be made at the service or online. Messages to the King Family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. The Funeral Srvice for Russell will adhere to current health requirements and also be live streamed at

It broke our hearts to lose you Russ but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.





KING, Russell Lewis: J.P.Our wonderful, determined Rusty passed peacefully on August 5, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children and listening to his cherished grandchildren. Forever the loving husband of Shirley, dad of Jody and Jolene, much admired poppa and brother, son of Tui and Albie, and friend to many more. A celebration will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Friday, August 21, at 1.30pm. Donations to the Heart Foundation can be made at the service or online. Messages to the King Family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. The Funeral Srvice for Russell will adhere to current health requirements and also be live streamed at https://youtu.be/97qmLuw5Cyc It broke our hearts to lose you Russ but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home. Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020

