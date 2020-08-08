KING, Russell Lewis: J.P.

Our wonderful and determined Rusty passed peacefully in Christchurch on August 5, 2020, in his 72nd year, surrounded by his wife and children and as he listened to his cherished grandchildren. Forever the loving husband of Shirley, father and father-in-law of Jody and Catherine, Jolene and Ben, much admired poppa of Constance, Lachlan, Augustin, Thomas, Toby, Lily and Jesse. Son of Tui and Albert, brother of Brian and friend to many more. Our gratitude to all those friends and carers that guided Russ along his way, a service will be held at a date to be advised. Donations suggested to the Heart Foundation. Messages to the King family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

It broke our hearts to lose you Russ but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.







