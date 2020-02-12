HARRIS,
Russell James: (OStJ)
Peacefully at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, much loved father and father-in-law of Neil and Sarah (Woodend), Anna and Scott Wishart (Lincoln), and Martin and Jess (Christchurch), loved Grandad of Evie, and Pippa; Liam, Isla (deceased), and Zachary. Special thanks to Dr Wootton and Three Rivers Health, Palliative Care, and District Nurses for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Ashburton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to The Harris family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton, on Friday, February 14, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Ashburton Cemetery.
0800 263 6679
Published in The Press on Feb. 12, 2020