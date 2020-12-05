HAMILTON,

Russell Gordon:

Glenese, Tracy, Todd and Shirelle, Tayla and Andrew, and Brooke, wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported us at the time of Russell's passing, and who attended his farewell. We very much appreciated the expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, baking, phone calls and visits, and the very generous donations to St John Ambulance. Special thanks to Jan and Tony Deavoll, and Terry Pryor for sharing their memories of Russell at his service. As there are so many who have acknowledged Russell's passing, please accept this as a personal thank you.





