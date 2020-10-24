HAMILTON,
Russell Gordon:
Passed away surrounded by his family on October 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Glenese, much loved father of Tracy, Todd and Shirelle. Adored and supportive Grandad of Tayla and Brooke. Messages may be addressed to the Hamilton family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rghamilton2210. A Celebration of Russell's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020