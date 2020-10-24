Russell HAMILTON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Glenese, I'm saddened to hear of Russell's passing..."
    - Ken Blockley
  • "Hi. Sad to read of Russell's passing. I worked with him at..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HAMILTON,
Russell Gordon:
Passed away surrounded by his family on October 22, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Glenese, much loved father of Tracy, Todd and Shirelle. Adored and supportive Grandad of Tayla and Brooke. Messages may be addressed to the Hamilton family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rghamilton2210. A Celebration of Russell's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.