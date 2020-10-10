GILLARD,
Russell Wayne:
On October 6, 2020, peacefully after a short illness at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 75 years. Dearly loved brother of Maurice, and Nikki, and brother-in-law of Wendy, and Howard. Loved uncle of Jacob; and Carolyn, and Emily. Much respected in Motorcross and Speedway circles. A great mate to many.
Sadly Missed
Messages to 30 Amberley Beach Road, Amberley 7410. Russell's last ride will be from the Northbrook Chapel, Northbrook Road, Spark Lane, Rangiora, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020