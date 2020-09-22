FRANKUM,
Russell Phillip (Russ):
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, as a result of a road accident. Much loved father of Sarah, Guy, and Jeremy. Dearly loved son of Jacqui, and Michael; and loved by all his extended family. Messages may be addressed to 'The Frankum Family', C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to Celebrate Russ' life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Ave, on Thursday, September 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020