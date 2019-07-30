EVANS, Russell John:
Of Invercargill, formerly of Bush Haven, Otatara, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, peacefully at Southland Hospital CCU. In his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of 51 years of May. Loved Dad of Phil and Melissa (Tenerife), Gavin and Donella (Myross Bush), Lisa and Peter Stuart (Waituna). Treasured Grandad of Daniel and Danielle, Georgia, Hannah, Matthew; Caitlin, Damien and Jared, and a special Grandad Russell of Paige. A service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Otatara Community Centre, Dunns Rd, Otatara, on Friday, August 2, 2019, commencing at 11.00am, followed by his interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 53 Martin St, Invercargill. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. Russell will be resting at J Fraser and Sons for anyone who wishes to visit him, by appointment.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2019