CAUNTER, Russell Stanley:
On December 15, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet (Jan), much loved father and father-in-law of Sheryn and Rodger Murphy, and David, cherished grandfather of James, and Anna, and loved brother of Valda (deceased), Leo, and Garry, and loved brother-in-law of Murray and Judy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Russell Caunter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, December 23, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019