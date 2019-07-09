BROCKIE, Russell (Russ):
Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, at Nelson. Devoted and loved husband of the late Pam. Dearly loved and cherished Dad of Julie, Paul, Denise and Lynley. A special grandad of all his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Nelson Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road West, Hope, on Friday, July 12, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Blind Foundation.
Published in The Press on July 9, 2019