Russell BROCKIE

  • "To Paul, Beth and family we send our deepest sympathy to..."
    - Marg Jones
  • "Such a great man and best friend of my dad Bill.. the..."
    - Raewynne Harford
  • "My sincere condolences to you and your family Paul and..."
    - Michelle McNaughton
BROCKIE, Russell (Russ):
Passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019, at Nelson. Devoted and loved husband of the late Pam. Dearly loved and cherished Dad of Julie, Paul, Denise and Lynley. A special grandad of all his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Nelson Hospital. A Memorial Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held at the Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road West, Hope, on Friday, July 12, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Blind Foundation.

Published in The Press on July 9, 2019
