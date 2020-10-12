AMER, Russell John:
On October 10, 2020, after a very short illness, surrounded by family and his precious dogs, at home, aged 71 years. Loved husband of Eleanor for over 50 years, adored father and best friend of Grant, loved Papa of Kylee, loved brother-in-law of Will, Maureen and John, and Shirley, cherished uncle of his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, in both New Zealand and Australia, brother of Judith (deceased), Pauline, and Margaret. A special thanks to Dr Peter Sim and the staff of Ward 16 at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Russell. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Russell Amer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Russell's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Wednesday, October 14 at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020