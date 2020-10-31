Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



M.B. CHB FRCGP

(Foundation Member)

12.7.1926 - 29.10.2020

Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (for 66 years). Loved father and father-in-law of Bobby (Nepal), Richard and Kay (Wellington), Tony and Patricia (Brisbane), Nick and Fiona, Bernard and Michelle (California), Rose and David, Jeremy (deceased) and Donna, Edward and Rachel. Much loved grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to recognise the love and care shown to Russel by the Merivale Retirement Village.

Loved by many and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.

Messages may be addressed to the Steel family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to John Paul II Centre for Life would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/risteel2910 A Requiem Mass for Russel will be Celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 7.00pm, venue to be advised.







STEEL, Russel Ivan:M.B. CHB FRCGP(Foundation Member)12.7.1926 - 29.10.2020Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth (for 66 years). Loved father and father-in-law of Bobby (Nepal), Richard and Kay (Wellington), Tony and Patricia (Brisbane), Nick and Fiona, Bernard and Michelle (California), Rose and David, Jeremy (deceased) and Donna, Edward and Rachel. Much loved grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family would like to recognise the love and care shown to Russel by the Merivale Retirement Village.Loved by many and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.Messages may be addressed to the Steel family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to John Paul II Centre for Life would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/risteel2910 A Requiem Mass for Russel will be Celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 108 Jeffreys Road, Bryndwr, Christchurch, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 5 at 7.00pm, venue to be advised. Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers