HENDERSON,
Runa (Rue) (nee Golding):
15.03.1924 - 05.03.2020
Late of Southbridge. At Ngaio Marsh Retirement Home, Christchurch. Loved wife of the late Thomas, loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Jeff Rodda, and Steve and Rose Golding, loved grandmother of Shane, Nigel, Wayne, Darlene, and Melanie, loved great-grandmother of Mamae, Whena, Tane, Charlotte, and Daniel, special Nana Rue of great-grandaughters Hannah and Lily, a loved sister and aunty. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Henderson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Rue will be held in St David's Church, 75 High Street, Leeston, on Tuesday, March 10, at 12.00noon. Interment thereafter at Ellesmere Public Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020