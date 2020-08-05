PILKINGTON, Ruby Anne:
On July 31, 2020, peacefully at Elmswood Retirement Village, aged 93 years. Cherished wife of the late Ian, and much loved mum and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Alister, Brian and Dare (Christchurch), and Erin (Auckland). Loved Nana of Leanne, Michael; Corey, Natasha, Tanya, Jack, the late Sean and the late Gene; Troy and Joshua, and loved Granna of her 12 great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks to the staff and carers of Elmswood for their kindness, care and compassion. Messages C/- Pilkington Family, 2 Langstone Lane, Papanui 8052. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020