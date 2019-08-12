LOUGHHEAD, Ruby Jean:
Peacefully, in her sleep, at Windsorcare, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, aged 84. Loved wife of the late Desmond Roy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Mark Cullen, and Brian and Philippa Loughhead. A much loved Nan and G-Nan. Messages to the Loughhead Family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Road via Gardiners Road, on Wednesday, August 14, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019