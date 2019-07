KETT, Royston Harry (Roy):

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair.

Perhaps you sent those beautiful flowers that we saw sitting there.

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say.

Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day.

Whatever you did to console our hearts.

We thank you so much for whatever part.

From Judy, Bronwyn, Roger, Jenny, Danny, Anthony and families.