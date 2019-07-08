KETT, Royston Harry (Roy):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Much loved husband for 67 years of Judy. Loved and respected Dad of Bronwyn and Kevin Cresswell, Roger and Julie, Jenny and Ian Fyfe, Danny and Akemi, and Anthony and Brenda. Loved Grandad of Greg, Nic; Andrew, Mel; Mike, Jeff, Scott; Kazuma, Shoma, Makoto; Taylor, Holly and Mya, and loved by his 17 great-grandchildren. Messages to 12 Monro Street, Blenheim 7201, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimers Society, 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201, would be appreciated. In accordance with Roy's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
"Plan your work,
then work your plan."
- Roy
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019