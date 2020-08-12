WHITE, Royce Mervyn:
On Tuesday August 11, 2020. Aged 86 years, passed away peacefully after a long illness surrounded by his loving family. A dearly loved husband and soul-mate of 60 years to Mavis. A treasured and proud Dad of Deborah and Bryan Forsyth and Carleen James, devoted and loved Grandad of Jadyn, Josh, Jesse, Brydie and Anthony. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Norma (both deceased), Max (deceased), Clarrie (deceased) and Marie White (Palmerston North). Special thanks to the caring staff at the O'Conor Home, Westport. Messages of sympathy can be sent to 56 Mill Street, Westport. A celebration of Royce's life will be held at F.W. Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport at 1.30pm Tomorrow (Thursday) followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020