WADE, Roy Taylor:
7.12.1923 – 13.11.2020
Died in his 97th year. Loved husband of the late Kate (Cath). Father and father-in-law of Patricia and Joe Grossman; Elizabeth Wade; Marion Wade and Ian Brewer; Hannah and Ian Bickell and the late David Wade. Grandfather to Jacob Grossman; Rachel (Raa) Smith and fiancé Thomas Marshall; Brock Wade-Weston; Sarnara Wade-Weston; Phoebe Bickell and partner Jodan Townshend; Reuben Bickell; Abraham Bickell. Grandfather figure to Ella Brewer and Simon Howard; Wynne and Mark Lefevre; Jnanadhara and Pavara; Great-Grandfather to Brooklyn Smith; Tayla Smith; Thomas Lefevre. We thank the Staff and Residents of Archer Retirement Village and Resthome; and Radius Hawthorne for your welcome, care and attention to Roy. A special thanks to his friends, colleagues, The order of St Lazarus and the Masonic Brethren. We have valued your ongoing connection and regard for Roy. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at St Augustine's Church, 5 Cracroft Tce, Cashmere at 11am, Friday 20 November followed by a cup of tea. Donations can be made to New Zealand Brain Research Institute online https://www.nzbri.org/Support/Donate/ Messages may be addressed to Patricia Grossman, 4 St Leonard's Rd, Temuka. Cremation will be private.
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020