Peacefully at Ashburton Hospital on July 2, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late May, much loved father of Les and Sandy, and Neil and Patrice, loved Grandfather and great-Grandfather of his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Roy's caregivers, neighbours, and the staff of Ward 1, Ashburton Hospital, for their care and support. Messages to: The Smith Family, 118 Tarbottons Road, Tinwald, Ashburton. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at Memory Funerals Chapel, 22 Moore Street, Ashburton, on Tuesday, July 7, at 11.30am. Followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
