Roy PONT

Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

PONT, Roy James:
Passed peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Much loved husband and best friend of the late Kay. Treasured dad and dad-in-law to Vicki and Morris, Tiffany, and Vanessa. Granddad to Maddison, and Carter. Brother to Jen, Tony, Vee, and Wayne. Dearly loved uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many. No flowers by request but next time you go to the supermarket please put pet food in the S.P.C.A. bin in Roy's memory. Messages for the Pont Family may be sent c/- PO Box 31927, Christchurch 8545.
"Together again forever"
A Celebration of Roy's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, December 9, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019
