KINGSWOOD, Roy:
Peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Karen, loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Hugh Biss; and Brad Kingswood and Julianna Hooker, loved grandfather of Eddie and Jemima; and Jackson. Messages to the Kingswood family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rkingswood0608. A service to celebrate Roy's life, will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019