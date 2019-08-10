Roy KINGSWOOD

Guest Book
  • "To dear Karen, Thinking of you heaps, with lots of lovely..."
    - Wendy WADMAN
  • "To dear Karen, Thinking of you heaps with many lovely..."
Death Notice

KINGSWOOD, Roy:
Peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Karen, loved father and father-in-law of Melanie and Hugh Biss; and Brad Kingswood and Julianna Hooker, loved grandfather of Eddie and Jemima; and Jackson. Messages to the Kingswood family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rkingswood0608. A service to celebrate Roy's life, will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 2.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.