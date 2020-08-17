Roy DOCKRILL

DOCKRILL, Roy Bodley:
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy, and partner of the late Bev Nicol. Loved father and father-in-law of Caroline and Paul Breen, Colin (dec), and Graham. Dearly loved granddad of Josh, and Anna. A service for Roy will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, This Day (Tuesday), August 18, at 11.00am, to be followed by a private burial. All messages to the Dockrill family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020
