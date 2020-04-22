BISHOP, Roy:
On April 17, 2020, passed away peacefully after a long battle with MS; aged 78 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joyce Timothy, Raymond Bishop, Judith and Eric Newport. Loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces, nephews and whanau. Special thanks to everyone who has been there for him. He will be deeply missed by all those who have shared his journey. He is at rest now after years of ill health.
"Gone but never forgotten"
A private cremation has been held but a remembrance service for Roy will be organized at a later date following our current lockdown restrictions. Messages to the Bishop family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020