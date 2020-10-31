Rowena O'CONNELL

  • "Hi Steve,Juiliana and whanau, Raylene and I send our love..."
    - Gordon Ballantyne
  • "To STEVE I am feeling very sad for you and your Family at..."
    - Pauline Fisher
  • "So very sorry for the sudden death of your daughter. My..."
    - Lesley Payne
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
On October 29, 2020, unexpectedly. Devoted and much loved mother of Jordan and Danielle, Claire, and Tyson. Much loved daughter of Stephen; and Juliana. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Ed Honatana, Christine and Keith Haywood, the late Quade, and Willie. Specially loved Aunty Rowie of all her nieces and nephews and loved by all her whanau and many friends. Messages to the O'Connell family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service to celebrate Rowena's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Sockburn, on Tuesday, November 3, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020
