ANDERSON, Rowan Joyce:

Passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice on Saturday, January 18, 2020, aged 63 years young. Beloved partner of Keith, loved and adored mother of Kimmi, precious sister of Chris and sister-in-law of James, and sister of Bruce and sister-in-law of Janet, daughter-in-law of Nola, sister-in-law of David and Gina. Most loved Aunty and Great-Aunt to Aaron and Helen and Ella and Ethan. Emily and Matt and Jade. We are eternally grateful to all of the incredible staff and volunteers who took care of Rowan at Nurse Maude Hospice, particularly beautiful Paula and Karen who made the overwhelming so much easier. Thank you to our beautiful friends and family for all their kindness and support. Private Cremation already held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated. Messages c/- 74 Loburn Kowai Road, RD2, Rangiora.



