Acknowledgment

JOYCE,

Rosslyn Claire (Ros):

Lindsay, Stuart, Rebecca, Kathryn, and their families, wish to thank friends and family for their incredible love and support during Ros' illness and following her passing. She was a much loved wife, Mum, Granny Ros, sister, aunty, and dear friend to so many. We were all humbled by the number of people who attended the celebration of Ros' life. Huge thanks to everyone who visited, phoned and sent lovely cards, messages, flowers, baking, meals and groceries. Thank you also for the donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Nurse Maude Hospice who gave Ros the care she needed in her last couple of days - you are all so amazing. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



Published in The Press on May 16, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers