Rosslyn JOYCE

  • "Heartfelt sympathy to Lindsay &family.Great memories of Ros..."
    - Jill &Wally Bell
  • "So sad to hear of Rosslyn's passing Lindsay , our sincere..."
    - Cheryl Williams
  • "Sorry to read of Ros's passing. Our thoughts go out to you..."
  • "To Lindsay and family. We are deeply sorry for your loss...."
    - Alison Ross
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
JOYCE,
Rosslyn Claire (Ros):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Monday, February 24, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay for 51 years, beloved Mum of Kerrin (deceased), Stuart, Rebecca, and Kathryn and their partners, Deb, Tony, and Nico. Cherished Granny Ros to Jack, Rosie, Noah, Oscar, and Daisy. A special sister and friend to many. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospice for their incredible kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/rcjoyce2402 The service to celebrate Ros' life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Saturday, February 29, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in The Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
