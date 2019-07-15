Ross SWANSON

Guest Book
  • "Dear Pam and family. Thinking of you at this sad time...."
  • "To Pam and family. Condolences to you all at this sad time...."
    - Phil & Alice CHING
  • "To Richard and family, thinking of you all at this sad..."
    - Heather Knox
  • "To Pam and Family,my sympathies to all, thinking of you at..."
    - Paul Amtman
  • "Dearest Pam,and Family,my thoughts are with you all at this..."
    - Pete Sealey
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

SWANSON, Ross Mackie:
On July 13, 2019, surrounded by family, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam, much loved father of Richard and his partner Kevin, Paul, and Edward. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Jan, Graeme and Helen, and loved by his extended family. Special thanks to the ICU team at Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Ross Swanson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to farewell Ross and celebrate his life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 18, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 15, 2019
