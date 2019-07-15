SWANSON, Ross Mackie:
On July 13, 2019, surrounded by family, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam, much loved father of Richard and his partner Kevin, Paul, and Edward. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Jan, Graeme and Helen, and loved by his extended family. Special thanks to the ICU team at Christchurch Hospital for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Ross Swanson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to farewell Ross and celebrate his life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 18, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019