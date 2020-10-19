SPENCE, Ross Denby:
On October 16, 2020, peacefully at home, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, much loved father and father-in-law of John and Bridget, and Paul and Trine, adored Poppa of Max, and Sam.
With love and affection
"over and out".
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ross Spence, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Ross' wishes, a private family service will be held. The family would like to invite you to a Memorial gathering to share stories and memories of Ross at "Thornfield", 611 Weedons Ross Road, West Melton, on Wednesday, October 21, at 12.30pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2020