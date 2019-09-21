RYBURN, Ross McNair:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on September 17, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathlyn. Dearly loved father of Lianne, Helen, Devon, and Granpa of Jack, Oliver, Charlotte, Riley and Brady. Many thanks to the staff at Acute Medical, Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital and Rosewood Dementia Care for all their love and support of Ross and the family. Messages to the Ryburn family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/rmryburn1709. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 305 New Brighton Road, Burwood, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 21, 2019