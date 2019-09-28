PILKINTON, Ross Hearne:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, aged 81 years. Faithfull and loving husband to Marcelle for 56 years. Loved father, father-in-law and Papa of Guy and Tesa, Ruth, Tom and Sean Pilkinton; Carl and Shar, Isaac, Daniel, and Te Atawhai Pilkinton: Shane and Tania, Kylie, and Drew Pilkinton; Luke and Jodie, Ella, Hana, and Blue Pilkinton-Ching. Friend, Youth-worker, Pastor, Missionary, and Mentor to many. A private burial with family will be held. A Memorial Service for Ross will be held at the Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Ave, Titahi Bay, on Wednesday, October 2, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019