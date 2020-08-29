PETTITT,
Ross Edwin: CStJ, C.A.
August 18, 1948 -
August 25, 2020
Passed away peacefully at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Much loved husband, friend and travelling companion of Averil (nee Maslin). Loved father and father-in-law of Diane and Paul, Natalie, Kevin and Lisa, Nigel and Julia. Dearly loved Poppa of his nine grandchildren. Loved brother of Nola and Neil (deceased). A loved brother-in-law and uncle of his nieces and nephews. Ross will be missed by them all. A special thank you to all the healthcare professionals who have assisted Ross over the past 12 months. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance (Dunedin area) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Ross will be held in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, on Wednesday, September 2, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendee numbers are limited to 100. You are invited to view Ross's service via live stream on www.gillions.co.nz/kiwi-channel Messages c/- Gillions Funeral Services, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020