PEARCE, Ross Leonard:
Finally at rest, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Bupa Ballarat Care Home; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy, much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay, Jill and Alan Chew, Kate, Sue and Wayne Petersen, Virginia and Geoff Giller, loved granddad of Laura, Samuel and Rebecca; Mei-Lin and Yasmin; Isabel and Ethan, father and father-in-law of Grant and Sue, and grandfather of Tessa and Ella. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Darfield would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Ross by the staff at Ballarat Village and Care Home, and Dr Jordi Palau. Messages to the Pearce family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Ross will be held in the Trinity Church, 76 South Terrace, Darfield, on Monday, July 15, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019