Ross Donald Charles:

On July 14, 2020, our dear Ross lost his battle with his long fought illness, aged 79, just 10 days before his 80th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Angela, and much loved father of Ryan, Ginny, and Louissa, sons-in-law Ian, and Dave, treasured grandad/poppa to Casey, Ariana, Brody, Jake, and Tiara and great-grandchildren Metua, and Mana. Beloved brother of Gay and the late Bob Milne, and family. Loved brother-in-law to Ronnie and Rob Mitchell and families, here and overseas. Messages to the Patrick family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Haematology Department at Christchurch Hospital can be made online at bit.ly/rdcpatrick1408 A funeral for Ross will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entrance from Wilkinsons Rd, via Gardiners Rd, on Friday, August 14, at 2.30pm. Dress code in memory of Ross, please wear red and black.







