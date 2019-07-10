MILLAR, Ross Gordon:
On July 5, 2019, suddenly at home, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Maree, loved father and father-in-law of Nick, David and Kyunghee, Sarah and Ben. Devoted grandfather (Rossy Pops) of James, Nesta, Flynn, and Mila. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and NZ Fire Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/rgmillar1207 A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, July 12, at 1.00pm. The interment will take place at the Akaroa Anglican Cemetery, 1 Hempleman Drive, Akaroa, the next day (Saturday, July 13) at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019