Ross MCLENNAN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Ross' passing. Condolences to the..."
  • "With our Deepest Sympathy on the loss of your Loved one,"
    - Irene & Kelvin Lines
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Service
Saturday, Jul. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Stephen's Anglican Church
Reefton
View Map
Death Notice

McLENNAN, Ross:
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on July 2, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie, much loved father and father-in-law of Philip (deceased), Norman and Wendy, and Carolyn and Ross (all of Hukarere), loved Pop of Thomas, Hayden, Cory, and Brett, loved brother of Nancie, George, and the late Allan, Ronnie, Bill, Jim, Paul, and Ruth, loved brother-in-law of Helen, Jeanette, Shirley, and the late Val, a loved uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. Messages to 490 Ikamatua Highway, RD1, Blackball 7804. A Service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, Reefton, on Saturday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

logo
Published in The Press on July 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.