McLENNAN, Ross:
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital, Greymouth, on July 2, 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie, much loved father and father-in-law of Philip (deceased), Norman and Wendy, and Carolyn and Ross (all of Hukarere), loved Pop of Thomas, Hayden, Cory, and Brett, loved brother of Nancie, George, and the late Allan, Ronnie, Bill, Jim, Paul, and Ruth, loved brother-in-law of Helen, Jeanette, Shirley, and the late Val, a loved uncle, cousin, and a friend of many. Messages to 490 Ikamatua Highway, RD1, Blackball 7804. A Service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, Reefton, on Saturday at 1.00pm, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on July 3, 2020