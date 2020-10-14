LITTLE, Ross Edmund:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Shona. Loved father and father-in-law of Evan and Inge, and Janet and Alan. Loved Grandad of Ashleigh, Cameron, Ross, Erin and Alex. Loving younger brother to Rae and Anne (deceased). At the family's request, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ross's life will be held at the Feilding Baptist Church Hall, 42 Bowen Street, Feilding, on Friday, October 16, at 1.30pm.
NZIFH
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020